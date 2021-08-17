City experiences rains after long gap

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

The city recorded 47.2 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours. After a long gap, it was started raining on Monday night.

Sky was cloudy on Tuesday since morning. Heavy rain was expected today, but, there was light rain.

Chikalthana Weather Centre recorded 47.2 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Monday to 8.30 am Tuesday. The city registered 5.6 mm rainfall today (till 8.30 pm).

370.55 mm rainfall in two & half months

Chikalthana Weather Centre recorded 370.5 mm rainfall in the city since June. The average rainfall of the tehsil is 661 mm while for the district it is 581 mm.