City experiencing constant fluctuations in temperature

Maximum temperature rises by 8.8 degrees, minimum temperature drops

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

The maximum temperature in the city has risen by 8.8°C in the last four days, while the minimum temperature has dropped by 1.8°C.

Due to the constantly changing weather, the citizens are feeling cold in the morning and warm in the afternoon and evening. The citizens had to face severe cold with cloudy weather last week. The cold had increased due to the presence of rain and cloudy weather. Climate change had led to a large drop in maximum temperature. But for the last two days, the sky is clear throughout the day.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 21.2°C and a minimum of 17.2°C on December 2, while the maximum temperature on Sunday was 30.0°C and the minimum was 15.4°C. With the maximum temperature rising in just four days, the citizens again had to experience discomfort with the rising temperatures in the afternoon. However, the minimum temperature has dropped slightly. Hence there is a chill in the atmosphere in the morning and evening.