City gets moderate to heavy showers

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

It was a rainy Sunday for the citizens, as the city witnessed moderate to heavy drizzles throughout the day. The Chikalthana observatory recorded 19.4 mm rainfall, while the MGM observatory recorded 13.2 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm.

The sky was cloudy since morning. It started raining since 1 pm and continued for 15 minutes at Government Medical College and Hospital, Mill Corner, Railway Station, Garkheda, Cidco and Hudco area. Water accumulated on the Jubilee park, Railway station and other roads. The Chetak Ghoda Chowk in Ulkanagri area was surrounded by a feet of water. Motorists were struggling to find way on this road.

The intensity of rain was more in Chikalthana area. Hence the observatory recorded excess rainfall. Till 2.30 pm, the Chikalthana observatory recorded 16.2 mm rainfall. It continued to rain on regular intervals till evening. Till 5.30 pm, the observatory recorded 3.2 mm rainfall.

5.1 mm rainfall outside city

The MGM Gandheli observatory located outside the city recorded 5.1 mm rainfall, informed meteorologist Shrinivas Aundhkar. The atmosphere was lightened due to drizzles. Fog covered the mountains surrounding the city all day long.