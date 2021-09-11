City gets rains after four days

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

The incessant rains on September 7 caused havoc all over the city. The downpour was faster than a cloudburst causing water logging and flooding in several colonies. Rain fell on Saturday evening at the same time with the same intensity. However, the showers were short lasting. The Chikalthana observatory recorded 6.0 mm rainfall till 8.30 pm and the MGM observatory recorded 18.0 mm rainfall till 8.45 pm.

The sky was cloudy in the morning. However there was sunshine at brief intervals. However, it started raining in the evening. Rain started from 6.30 pm and continued till 7 pm. There were light to moderate showers in some areas. But the intensity increased after 7 pm. Four days ago, the city was flooded by heavy rains in the evening. But the rains on Saturday continued for a few minutes. Thus citizens breathed a sigh of relief. The Cidco-Hudco area received slightly more rainfall than the city. The rains continued throughout the night with brief intervals. Meteorologist Shrinivas Aundhkar said that only the city witnessed heavy rainfall and there were no rains in rural areas. The MGM Gandheli observatory did not record any rains.