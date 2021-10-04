City police invoke MCOCA against gang looting petrol pump in Maliwada

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

The commissioner of police, Dr Nikhil Gupta, has decided to invoke Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against two members of the inter-state gang, who looted the Harsh Petrol Pump by threatening the employees with pistol. Two members of the gang have been arrested while one member from the Ahmednagar district is at large.

Harsh Petrol Pump, owned by Ashish Kale at Maliwada was looted on August 12. The accused Navpreetsingh Teresamsingh alias Mandeepsingh Surjeetsingh Jat (Gand head, 36, Umarpur, Amrutsar, Punjab), Mohit alias Mani Vijay Sharma (30, Patda Road, Preetnagar, Amrutsar) and Dilip Bora (Ahmednagar, absconding accused) threatened the employees with a pistol at the Petrol Pump and took away Rs 1.26 lakh.

Jat and Sharma, on August 11, came to the city from Nanded on a stolen motorcycle. They looted the Harsh Petrol pump on August 12 and went to Ahmedngar. The Vapi police arrested both the accused on the Saputara mountains on the Maharashtra and Gujarat border.

The city crime branch team including PI Avinash Aghav, API Dwarkadas Bhange, constable Asha Kendre, Deepali Sonawane, Mahadev Dane and others took the custody of the accused from the Gujarat police. ACP Vivek Saraf is further investigating the case.

In all, 19 cases are registered against Jat in Punjab while six against Sharma in various police stations in Maharashtra, the police said.