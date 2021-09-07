City received rainfall for one hour with speed of 60 kmph- Chikalthana Bureau recorded 116.0 mm rainfall; MGM records 87.6 mm

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The citizens were taken aback when the cloudburst like rain started to lash the city during the evening hours today. The rain was falling at the speed of 60 km per hour. The MGM weather bureau recorded 87.6 mm rainfall received between 7.10 pm to 8.10 pm, while the Chikalthana weather bureau recorded 116.0 mm rainfall. Meanwhile, the lives of hundreds of families turned havoc when the rainwater stormed in the nearby houses and the shops. The families were busy vacating the water till the night.

It may be noted that the city started to receive rainfall from early morning today. It was continued till 12 pm with different speeds. The hovering of black clouds in the sky culminated into heavy rainfall from 7 pm. pm. The rain lasted for an hour at full speed. The vehicle-owners were unable to have a clear vision of the road due to the spread of fog-like situations. Within few minutes, the rainwater was seen flowing like river water on Jalna Road, Cidco, Hudco, Paithan Gate, Aurangpura etc. The rain amidst lightning was frightening the elderly citizens and children. There were incidents of fall of lightning at some places. Many areas also plunged into darkness due to fluctuation in power supply, it is learnt.