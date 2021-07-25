City receives 11,000 doses

Aurangabad, July 25:

The office of the deputy director of health provided 11,000 doses to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation on Sunday evening. Aurangabad district received 31,000 doses. Vaccination will be conducted at 39 centers on Monday. If the government supplies stocks of vaccines in the same manner, the waiting list for second dose will end in eight to ten days and the first dose could be given to more citizens, health department sources said. The demand to increase vaccination was not getting much response from the government. Hence the city is experiencing a severe shortage of vaccines, increasing the number of citizens on the waiting list for a second dose.