City to face disruption in water supply till Diwali

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

If the sources are to be believed the officials from the water supply section of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) expressed their fears saying that the water supply in the city would face disruption till the Diwali festival.

Four days ago, the MSEDCL resorted to five hours power shut to undertake repair and maintenance works of 33 KV cable connecting 220 KV substation at Chitegaon vicinity on Friday. As a result, the lifting of water from the Jayakwadi Dam through pump house was stopped and the water supply of the city was disrupted for nine hours. Accordingly, the water supply was postponed for a day. In an attempt to restore the water supply, the cable got burnt on Sunday. The water supply was again paralysed for nine long hours on the day.

It may be noted that the lifting of water was halted for 18 hours on Friday and Sunday. Sensing seriousness, the acting executive engineer Kiran Dhande visited Jayakwadi and inspected the pump house and water treatment plant at Pharola on Tuesday. He gave necessary instruction to the personnel put on the task.

The water supply of the city has been paralysed due to a gap of two days in the water supply. We are trying our best to overcome the backlog. The restoration of water supply would be done in phases till the Diwali festival, said Dhande.