City witnesses cloudburst for third time this month; 51.2 mm rainfall recorded during wee hours

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

The citizens were taken aback when the heavy rain, amidst lightning, started to lash the city on Saturday from 3.25 am. It was like a cloudburst and it forced the people to wake up from their deep sleep. It may be noted that the citizens witnessed cloudburst like situation for the third time during this month. In a span of just 25 minutes, 51.2 mm rainfall was recorded by the weather bureau.

The sky was clear during the whole day on Friday. Hence the level of humidity was down, therefore, there was a rise in temperature by 2 degrees centigrades. The cyclone like atmosphere, fluctuation in the climate and other reasons created an impact on Saturday early morning in the form of a downpour. Initially, the drizzling started at 3.25 am and by 3.38 am there was heavy rainfall. The thunderous sounds due to lightning panicked many residents and they got woke up from their deep sleep during midnight. The rain was aggressive for around half an hour. The crackling sound of clouds and thunder were at their vertex between 3.30 am and 4 am. The family members got woke and started a conversation related to the monsoon. Many of them guessed that the lightning would have struck somewhere at the nearby place. Indeed, the people of Aurangabad witnessed heavy rainfall mixed with thunderous lightning for the first time.

78.2 mm rainfall recorded in two hours

It was cloudburst like rainfall for 25 minutes (between 3.38 am and 4.03 am). It was raining at a speed of 118 mm per hour. The JNEC weather station at MGM Campus recorded 51.2 mm rainfall (in 25 minutes). The rain continued to lash the city for 2 hours (with fluctuating speed) till 5.35 am and recorded 78.2 mm rainfall.

The weather expert Shriniwas Aundhkar said, " The city witnessed cloudburst for three times during this one month in 2021." According to Chikalthana Weather Bureau, there was 44.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours from Friday (08.30 am) to Saturday (08.30 am).

First cloudburst on Sept 7

The rain started to lash the city at 7.10 pm. It was raining with an average speed of 166.75 mm per hour till 7.40 pm. There was 56 mm rainfall recorded during these 30 minutes. The MGM's weather station recorded 87.6 mm rainfall from 7.10 pm to 8.10 pm, while according to Chikalthana Weather Burea, 116.0 mm rainfall was recorded during this one hour.

Second cloudburst on Sept 28

There was a downpour from 10.51 am to 11.21 am (around half an hour) and it was raining with an average speed of 108.0 mm per hour. A total of 52.2 mm rainfall was recorded during these 30 minutes. On this day, the MGM's JNEC weather station recorded 98.3 mm rainfall in 11 hours, while MGM's Gandheli weather station recorded 74.9 mm rainfall.

Rainy Friday

The areas on the north of the city like Cidco, Hudco and Harsul witnessed drizzling (but the drops of rain were big in size) after 4 pm. Later on, the rain started to lash the whole city and pushed the citizens to face inconvenience. In the evening, the rain halt, but the black clouds continued to hover in the sky. Suddenly, in the wee hours of Saturday, the thunderstorm and lightning started from 2.30 am and then followed the heavy rainfall. As the day broke, the struggle of citizens to remove the water clogged in their houses and shops in low lying areas was witnessed. The concrete roads got clean and tidy as if they are either washed with water or cleaned with a broom.