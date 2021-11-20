City youth honoured with Indian Achiever Award

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

A 23-year-old local youth Rushikesh Shivaji Dongaonkar (23) was honoured with Indian Achiever Award for his startup ‘Video Analytics’.

There was an entry of 6,000 startups from across the country. He found a place in the top five startups in the promising category for his ‘video analytics’.

Most of the startups work on video analytics, website, android applications. Rushikesh on after completing computer engineering education started ‘Incipient Technology’ from home then went for a job in Pune and Mumbai.

Rushikesh said that we can work on object detection, facial recognition, traffic analysis, vehicle count, and smart parking technologies which will be helpful for banks, malls, police department, bus stand, railway station, airport, garden, parking, theatre, industries, Municipal Corporation, construction sites, schools, colleges, universities and hospital.

He said that youths can get help from the local industrial association for working on the technologies.

“My software can be used with CCTV and can store data where it is required. Minimum expenses are 20,000 and can be increased up to Rs 5 lakh as per the requirement. Current, research is going on to make ‘video analytics’ technology available at an affordable price,” he added.