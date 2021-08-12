Civic Chief instructs to maintain quality of the zoological park

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey has inspected the ongoing Phase I works of Aurangabad Zoological Park at Mitmita. He instructed the officials and agency concerned to maintain the quality of work. The first phase works of valuing Rs 13 crore was started in May and is claimed to be completed by December-end.

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) is funding the park. Two plots admeasuring 56 hectares and 17 hectares have been acquired. The first phase of work comprises the construction of a protection wall and levelling of the surface. So far, the wall of height 10 feet and 1 km long has been constructed.

The AMC and ASCDCL officers accompanied the civic chief. Meanwhile, ASCDCL's engineer Imran Khan claimed that to maintain the quality the building material is being tested from the laboratories certified by ASCDCL, Government College of Engineering, IIT-Mumbai and ISO. ASCDCL's additional CEO Arun Shinde is supervising the works.