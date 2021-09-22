Civic chief orders action against errant employees in tax recovery

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today has ordered to suspend or dismiss the employees for their dereliction of duties in the collection of taxes. The order was made while reviewing the tax collection by Zone Number 1, 2 and 3 offices at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre. He expressed his disappointment on finding zero progress in recovering taxes in the past few months.

Pandey also refrained his subordinates from transferring the recovery personnel and also not giving them additional responsibilities. The civic chief also took an update of collections from each recovery personnel. He also expressed his displeasure on learning that the demand note of the current year's property tax and water tax has not been given to the property-holders. Hence, he ordered to take stern action against officials and personnel responsible for it.

The civic chief also suggested avoiding the repetition of errors affecting the collection of taxes. The additional commissioner B B Nemane, chief accounts officer Sanjay Pawar, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, heads of various departments, ward officers and recovery officials were present in the meeting.