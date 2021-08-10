Civic chief waive's-off development charges of Rs 1.62 crore today

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey has waived off the development charges of Rs 1.62 crore, to be collected from the proposed construction of modernised Bus Port (at old Central Bus Stand) of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). He signed the papers today. It may be noted that the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was demanding for spacious land to establish a depot for Smart City Buses at Mukundwadi, for the past three years.

Earlier, the MSRTC had submitted the proposal seeking building permission from AMC's Town Planning section to demolish the old CBS structure and build a multi-storeyed Bus Port upon it. The AMC directed MSRTC to pay Rs 1.62 crore as the development charges, but the latter was requesting to waive it off. On other hand, the AMC identified the non-operated workshop of MSRTC in Mukundwadi and demanded to hand it over for the bus depot. Later on, the guardian minister Subash Desai and then transport minister Anil Parab intervened and resolved the matter. The AMC was told to waive off the development charges, while MSRTC was told to lease out the property at minimal charges. Hence the AMC administrator signed the paper about waiving off the development charges on Tuesday. " MSRTC will lease out the land to AMC at the rate of Rs 27 per square metre," said Pandey.

Smart Buses by the Centre

" The Central Government has decided to supply pollution-free buses to the Smart Cities in the country. Aurangabad will also be receiving the buses. Hence it is necessary for the AMC to have a spacious bus depot. The bus service will be continued till 2030. There will be no financial constraints in the operation and maintenance of the bus service, underlined the administrator.