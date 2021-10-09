Civil Services prelims exam to be held at 47 centres today

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

Around 14,504 candidates will take the civil services (CSC) preliminary examination to be conducted by union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at 47 centres of the city on October 10.

It may be noted that the UPSC preliminary examination 2021 was to be held on June 27 but was postponed because of Covid spread.

The examination will be held in two sessions. The first session will be organised from 9.30 am to 11.30 am while the schedule of the second paper is from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The candidates were instructed to reach the centre an hour before the commencement of the test. It is mandatory for aspirants to carry anyone documents like ‘Aadhar Card, election voting ID, passport, PAN or smart driving licence. They will be allowed to use a black or blue ball pen, original ID, sanitiser and transparent water bottle. UPSC observers from Delhi will arrive here for the supervision of the test.

A total of 1,989 officers and employees from the district would be pressed into the service of examination. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Nilesh Gatne will monitor the supervision of examination in the city.