Class 10 student commits suicide

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

A class 10 students committed suicide by hanging himself at N-8, Cidco area on Friday night due to the tension of studies. A case has been registered in Cidco police station on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Sunil Lolge (16). He was studying in class 10. His father works in a private company while his mother is a homemaker.

On Friday night he wrote a letter that he was not good in studies and can’t remember what he learns. Everyone is telling him about concentrating on studies. He then hanged himself with the help of a saree to the ceiling.

On Saturday morning, the family members noticed about it and they immediately took him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. Constable Dhruvraj Gorde is further investigating the case.

Meanwhile, a worker Prabhakar Sakharam Bhalerao (42, Gopalpur) working on a construction site at Shivajinagar fell from the building on Friday afternoon. He was being treated at GMCH where he died on Sunday morning. A case has been registered at the Pundliknatar police station while ASI B D Rathod is further investigating the case.