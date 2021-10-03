Classes for 8th to 12 standards to resume from today

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

Actual classes will resume in schools of the city from October 4 after a long gap. It may be noted that the schools in the city were shut down because of Covid spread. The State Government granted permission to resume the classes from standard 8th to 12 on October 4. The local administration issued orders for the restarted classes in the schools in a phased-manner from Monday.

There are 413 schools, including 413 private-run within the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation. Each school must maintain Covid measures. Also, taking Covid vaccine for teaching and non-teachers is compulsory.

Deputy AMC commissioner Santosh Tengle held a meeting of schools headmasters and principals.

A committee was set up to resume the classes in the schools in the city. AMC administrator Astik Kumar Pandey himself is its chairman, while all deputy commissioners, department heads, education officers, ward officers and medical officers are its members.

Not just students but parents and teachers are enthusiastic about actual classes resuming after many months. Students have made all prepared for going to school. Schools are ready to welcome students with enthusiasm.

Schools will have to follow all measures. Some of the measures are as follows;

--RTPCR test mandatory for teaching and non-teaching staff members 48 hours before the school reopening,

--Schools will have to follow instructions of Central and State governments time and again

--Taking written consent from parents for students joining actual classes l

--Those teaching and non-teaching staff members who were found Covid positive should join the duty after recovery from it

--Those students who have opted for online educations should continue it as usual.

--Principals, headers, teachers, employees, bus and auto-rickshaw drivers need to take both doses of Covid vaccine compulsorily