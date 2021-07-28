Classes stopped in 124 schools again

Aurangabad, July 28:

The classes were halted again in 124 schools of the district after Covid patient was found in their villages.

It may be noted that the State Government issued guidelines for resuming classes for the students of 8th to 12th standards in those villages which has no pandemic virus patient for a month.

The classes were restarted in 578 schools recently.

The attendance of students increased up to 59 per cent during the last few weeks.

Chairman of Education Committee Avinash Galande said that a demand to restart classes for fifth to seventh standards was made with the State Government.