Clean and healthy food is the right of each person: Vijay Darda

Aurangabad, Nov 17:

“Clean and healthy food is the right of every person and he should be aware of it”, opined former Rajya Sabha member and chairman of Lokmat Group Vijay Darda. He was speaking as the chief guest during the inauguration of the ‘Eat Right Mela - 2021’, organised by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Ltd and Food and Drug at Kalagram on Wednesday.

Editor-in-chief of Lokmat Group Rajendra Darda and the regional director FASSAI Priti Chaudhary were present as guests on the dais. The programme began by welcoming the guests and lighting the traditional lamp.

Darda further said, Eat Right campaign has started in the historic city of Aurangabad and it will spread across the entire western region. This city has several historic places and tourists often visit this historic capital of the state. If they are provided proper, clean and healthy food, half of the battle is won. Food plays a vital role in everyone’s life. We have seen that marriages are fixed after tasting the food served, he mentioned said on a lighter note.

We are celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and on this occasion, Eat Right Mission has started from Aurangabad city and it will emerge as an ideal eat right city, he mentioned.

The government of India enacted the food safety law in 2007 and it was discussed in the parliament. Good food is obtained if the water is good and hence it is essential to ascertain the availibility of clean water. It is a matter of pride that Aurangabad has been selected as one of the eat right cities in the country.

Everyone needs clean and hygenic food. There are crores of people who do not get even to eat but those who get the food should be saved. The eat-right movement will create awareness in this regard. Researches are being done about the safety and purity of food across the world. Women should participate in this mission as they bring purity and discipline in their endeavour, Darda added.

FSSAI regional director Priti Chaudhary said only informing and teaching about anything is not enough, if a person is involved in any activity, he remembers it throughout his life. Eat Right movement is being implemented to involve everyone. The Mela has been organised to create awareness about the importance of eating right. Food should be 100 per cent safe along with taste. FSSAI keeps a close vigil on the safety of the food through various standards. The movement is implemented for the involvement of every person and through it, the city will gain the identity of eat-right city. Different recipes of millets like Jawar and Bajara should be promoted. In the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav initiative, 75 cities in the country have been selected for the eat right initiative, Chaudhary said.

Food cooked by mother is best

Editor-in-chief of Lokmat Group Rajendra Darda thanked FSSAI for starting the Eat Right campaign from Aurangabad. He said, while celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, it is important that constructive tasks should be initiated. Food cooked by mother is considered as the best food. However, it is not possible to get it every time. Hence, everyone should be aware that the food he is eating is hygienically prepared and served. FASSAI is instrumental in checking and controlling the safety and purity of the food. Awareness and training about clean and safe food is essential, he said.