Cleanliness Survey 2021: Aurangabad secures 6th in Maharashtra; 22nd in India

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

Here is good news as Aurangabad (Maharashtra) has secured 22nd ranking in India and sixth in Maharashtra in the Cleanliness Survey 2021, held by the union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in the category of urban cities having more than one million population (10 lakh).

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is applauded for its planful contribution as the national and the state rankings have been improved compared to last year's result. In Cleanliness Survey 2020, Aurangabad's national ranking was 88 and 26 in the state.

As reported earlier, the elevation in the national and the state ranking is due to the strategic orders given by the AMC municipal commissioner and administrator Astik Kumar Pandey and extensive effort in implementation by the then head of solid waste management (SWM) Nandkishore Bhombe.

" The efforts to include the Tourism Capital - Aurangabad in top 10 cities of the country are underway for the past few years with the cooperation of the state government. The improvement has been possible due to co-operation made by the citizens, so far. We will never give up, but continue to get our city included in the list of India's top 10 cities in the Cleanliness Survey," stressed Pandey.

AMC chalks out 7-points Programme

The city is aiming at taking a big leap in future. To achieve the target, the AMC administration decided upon focusing on 7-points programme - Construction and Demolition Management; Processing upon the old stock of garbage; Scientific Landfill Management; Public Toilet Management; Generating Income through Processing and Reusing Waste Water; E-Waste (Garbage) and Hazardous Waste Management, it is learnt.

Marks scored by Aurangabad; Gold certification

The marks allotted for Cleanliness Survey was 6000. Accordingly, the ranks of cities across the country (in the categories of cleanliness and sanitation) were based on three parameters - Citizen's Voice, Service Level Progress and Certification. A total of 1,800 marks each were allotted for Citizen's Voice (Feedback, engagement, experience, Swachhata App and Innovation) and Certification (Garbage Free City - GFC Star Rating - 1100 marks and ODF /ODF /Water - 700 marks), while 2400 marks were allotted for Service Level Progress (Segregated Collection, Processing & Disposal and Sustainable Sanitation). " It may be noted that the special team had arrived in the city for assessment after the second wave of Covid-19. The team maintained strict confidentiality on their visits and interactions with the citizens. Of 6,000 marks Aurangabad scored 2,072 on the national level and 3,170 on the state level, " said an AMC officer.

In the new award category - Prerak Daud Sanman - introduced during 2021, the Aurangabad has been listed in the category of Gold (second category after Platinum). The other cities in this category are Pune, Nagpur and Nashik, it is learnt.