Clerk harassing doctors transferred

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The municipal clerk who was harassing private doctors in the city was finally transferred on Wednesday. However, the administration did not take action against any of the officials in the town planning department.

The harassment was being done for the permission that private doctors had to take to start a hospital. Every year more than 50 proposals are submitted to municipal corporation for permission. A doctor had sought permission from the municipal corporation in December last year. But he did not receive permission. Finally, two days ago, he met the municipal health officer, Dr Paras Mandlecha.

Dr Mandlecha issued show cause notice to clerk Pradip Ranjangaonkar and programme officer Dr Prerna Sankalecha. The two answered on Wednesday. Dr Mandlecha said it is being investigated whether the disclosure was justified. However, Ranjangaonkar was immediately transferred to the birth and death department. Clerk Narayan Jungle was transferred to the health department. Municipal administration has not taken any action against any officer of the town planning department in this case.