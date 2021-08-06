Closure of internal roads in housing societies of Harsul on rise?

Aurangabad, Aug 6:

The incidents of closing internal approach roads of different sanctioned layouts (housing societies) in Bhagatsinghnagar (Harsul) are rising these days. Two days ago, the residents of the Shankar Shrusti building contacted the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and urged to re-open their approach road which has been closed down. Today, the delegation of Gurucharan Residency contacted the anti-encroachment squad and claimed that the residents of Mohinirajpuram (in Harsul, developed on land bearing Gut Number 170) has stopped their approach road.

They grieved that to travel a distance of 50 metres (length of approach road), they are forced to take a long route (which is of 3 km length) to reach their homes. Angry residents of the Gurucharan Residency contacted the public representatives and lodged a police complaint as well. Later on, they reached the AMC office in the evening to air their grievances. The delegation (women members) gheraoed the anti-encroachment squad's officer Vasant Bhoye. The residents explained in detail how the road from their sanctioned layout has been closed. They also submitted the memorandum of various demands including to intervene the matter and re-open their approach road immediately.

Meanwhile, the burden upon AMC is increasing for the past few days as the cases of closing the internal roads of the different housing societies have been increased in the Harsul area.