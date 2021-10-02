Cloudburst in Paithan on Friday

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

The entire Paithan tehsil experienced a cloudburst situation on Friday night. Many villages in the tehsil lost contact while the life was paralyzed in some as the flood water entered here. The farmers incurred crop losses to the tune of crores of rupees. Paithan, Pimpalwadi, and Vihamandva revenue mandals reported more than 100 mm rainfall. The average rainfall in the tehsil on Friday was 72.40 mm, informed tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke.

Heavy rainfall with thundering noise started Friday night in Paithan city. Water entered the houses and shops in Shashi Vihar, Shroffnagar, Pannalalnagar, Indiranagar, Bhaji Market, Narala, Nehru Chowk and other places. The residents had to spend a sleepless night there.

The Municipal Council emergency squad employees were engaged in clearing the waterlogging in various places. Meanwhile, the residents of various villages faced severe inconvenience due to the flood of Virbhadra River. Nandar, Kutubkheda, Dawarwadi, and other villages were out of contact.