CM alerts administration to remain on toes to tackle third wave of Covid-19

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

The chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has alerted the district administration and health machinery to remain on toes to tackle the third wave of Covid-19, said the collector Sunil Chavan. The CM has interacted with all the district administrators and health administration through video-conferencing today.

The CM reviewed the preparations made by the district and health administration like availability of beds, oxygen and other medical facilities. The collector said, " The health facilities has been increased in the district compare to the last two waves. The experts have predicted that around 4 lakh patients may be identified. The third wave is expected to hit in October. Hence the administration has been alerted on the basis of their prediction. Hence the ruralites should follow all the protocols and Covid-19 guidelines."

No Dahi Handi celebrations

Chavan underlined, " The administration will not be granting permission to Dahi Handi Utsav during this year as well as it attracts a huge gathering of people. There will be a sheer violation of social distancing norms. Few festivals or celebrations had already been cancelled in the past. The ban has been imposed by the state government after seeking consultation with the experts."