CM assures large scale investments for Auric city

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

The chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asserted that the government will strive to bring large scale investment to the Auric city under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). Thackeray on Friday inspected the Auric city building and took a review of the industrial progress.

Interacting with the pressmen after the visit, he said that the state government and Auric administration has been able to bring in investment despite the adverse conditions like the industrial slowdown and Covid-19. The entrepreneurs from all over the country are eager to invest in the Auric city due to its planned infrastructure and world class facilities for the industries. By expressing satisfaction over the work of the project, he instructed the administration to try to get as many investments as possible in DMIC. Thackeray further said that the state government will definitely make all possible efforts to bring in large scale investment to the DMIC. Guardian and industries minister Subhash Desai, minister for revenue Balasaheb Thorat, minister for state for revenue Abdul Sattar, MP Anil Desai, MLAs Sanjay Shirsath, Udaysingh Rajput, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MIDC chief executive officer Dr P Anbalagan, divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, district collector Sunil Chavan, municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey, Auric joint managing director Jitendra Kakuste, assistant MD Shailesh Dhabekar, senior manager Anil Patne, Mahesh Patil and others were present.

Market Auric on global level

Thackeray took a detailed review of Shendra and the entire Auric hall and building. MIDC chief executive officer P Anbalgan gave information about the project design and the main command control room. Later, the CM expressed satisfaction over the investments and said that it should be well marketed not only in the country but also abroad. So that business can grow, investment can be boosted.