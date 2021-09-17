CM dedicates ambulance service in city today

The chief minister Udhav Thackeray today dedicated the services of eight ambulances of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) at ZP Ground, this morning. The ambulances are purchased from the state's CSR fund.

The six basic ambulances were purchased by spending Rs 78.75 lakh and two cardiac ambulances by spending Rs 58.43 lakh. A total of 1.37 crore was spent on the eight ambulances bought from SML Isuzu Company through the government's GeM portal. These ambulances will be handed over to different AMC's primary health centres in the city.

The service was dedicated in presence of political dignitaries and bureaucrats. It may be noted that the AMC has demanded the state government to grant CSR funds to tackle the Covid-19 emergency on March 22, 2021. Accordingly, the AMC through Disaster Management, Relief & Rehabilitation Department, received Rs 2 crore from the state's CSR fund.

Birth anniversary of Prabodhankar K S Thackeray

The AMC celebrated the birth anniversary of Prabodhankar Keshav Sitaram Thackeray at its headquarters on Friday. The administrator A K Pandey paid floral tributes in front of the photo. Additional commissioners B B Nemane, R P Nikam, city engineer S D Panzade, chief auditor D K Hiwale, assistant director (Town Planning) Jayant Kharwadkar, deputy commissioners Santosh Tengale, Aparna Thete, executive engineers S D Kakade, B D Phad, PRO Tauseef Ahmed and others were present on the occasion.