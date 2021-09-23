CM misleads public, alleges MNS

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) district unit alleged that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray misguided people on Marathwada Muktisangram Din by just talking about useless notions like past, present and future associates.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, MNS district chief Suhas Dashrathe said that CM Thackeray misguided people.

“Thackeray announced schemes and projects, but no information is available about their completion, availability of required fund," he said.

Suhas Dashrathe said that Jayakwadi Dam has sufficient stock, yet, residents get water supply after five to seven days.

“No new industry is set up here. International sports university was shifted to Pune. The water supply scheme needs permission from the different departments. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has not obtained the required permissions. No deadline was fixed for the projects. Kham river is also polluted. The lobby which supplies water to Gunthewari areas is run by members of ruling parties. This is the condition of the city, which is the capital of Marathwada. Through this, we can imagine what will be the state of other districts,” he asserted.

MNS leader said they would raise the voice against those who caused the loss of the city by revising the development plan illegally and throwing dust in public eyes in the name of Gunthewari areas.

Sumit Khambekar, Satnamsingh Gulati, Gajan Gauda Patil, Ashish Surakar, Abdul Rashid, Ashok Pawar, Sandeep Kulkarni, Vishal Virale and others were present.