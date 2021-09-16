CM to dedicate AMC's ambulance service today

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

The chief minister Udhav Thackeray will dedicate the services of eight ambulances purchased by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) through CSR fund, at a function organised on Zilla Parishad ground, on Marathwada Muktisangram Din (September 17) morning.

Earlier, the AMC has demanded the state government grant CSR fund to tackle the Covid-19 emergency. Hence the AMC through the state's Disaster Management, Relief & Rehabilitation Department, has received Rs 2 crore from its CSR fund. Hence, the AMC administrator A K Pandey decided to purchase two cardiac ambulances and six general ambulances as it is needed for the hour.

The AMC executive engineer (mechanical section) D K Pandit said, " The process to buy ambulances was initiated through government's GeM portal. The six general ambulances were purchased by spending Rs 78.75 lakh and two cardiac ambulances by spending Rs 58.43 lakh. A total of 1.37 crore was spent on the eight ambulances. The ambulances were bought from SML Isuzu Company. These ambulances will be handed over to different AMC's primary health centres. The CM will dedicate the ambulance service tomorrow morning."