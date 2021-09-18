CM urge to revise list of medicines for cancer patients

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

An NGO, Minority Front, has submitted a memorandum attracting the attention of the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray towards the urgent need of revising the list of medicines provided to Cancer patients, of the BPL category, under various health schemes including Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) in government hospitals.

There is a dire need to revise the medicines prescribed in the list approved by the government in the year 2012. Many new life-saving drugs available nowadays should be included. The non-availability of important medicines pushes the patients to face hardship in government hospitals. The patients or their relatives are burdened financially. Many patients have died due to the lack of money and advanced medicines in the last 10 years. Hence, immediate action from the state government is need of the hour, stated the memorandum submitted by NGO's national president Dr Feroz Khan.