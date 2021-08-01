CM will take decision about relaxation in lockdown

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

The Health Department, Rehabilitation Department and Task Force have submitted a report to the government that relaxations in 25 districts in the state should be relaxed while 11 districts should be reserved in the level - 3 category. However, the decision to relax the restrictions will be taken by the chief minister, and the decision in this regard is likely to be declared on Monday, said public health minister Rajesh Tope here on Sunday.

Tope was in the city to attend a function, and while speaking to the press, Tope said, we have sent the recommendation to the government about the relaxation in the lockdown. Similarly, 12,000 vacant posts in the C and D categories in the health department will be filled soon. An agency has been appointed for implementing the process. The recruitment advertisement in this regard will be published by August 9. All the detailed information will be available in the advertisement.

Apart, the procedure to appoint 1000 posts in A category of specialist doctors and MBBS doctors will be implemented in the next four days. An agency will be appointed for it. If there will face no hurdles, 100 percent of posts will be filled in the next two months in the department, Tope mentioned.

All the hospitals having the capacity of 100 beds, the facilities of CT Scan, MRI, Dialysis, Sonography machine will be available. These services will be provided through an outsourcing system for which the tenders have been released. These services will be provided free to the poor and needy, he said. A meeting will be held about the organ transplant on Thursday. Tamil Nadu is on the top in organ transplants in the country. Hence, we will have to change the rules for the organ transplant in the state. All these aspects will be discussed in the meeting, he said.