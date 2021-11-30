CME on diabetes and eye organised

Aurangabad, Nov 30: A Continuous Medical Education (CME) session was organised by the Aurangabad Ophthalmological Association (AOA) under the aegis of the Maharashtra Ophthalmological Society (MOS) to discuss diabetes and it's effects on ocular health. This venture was undertaken to create awareness of diabetes as November is recognised as the diabetes awareness month.

The CME was inaugurated by Dr T P Lahane, Padmashree Awardee. Dr Ragini Parekh,Dr Archana Vare, Dr Manoj Saswade, Dr Santosh Agrawal and Dr Jagdish Loya discussed various topics. Diabetologist Dr Archana Sarda also guided the ophthalmologists.

MOS president Dr Jignesh Taswala, secretary Dr Rajesh Joshi guided through web portal. MOS treasurer Dr Rajiv Mundada ,AOA president Dr Vaishali Une, secretary Dr Swati Shinde, chairperson scientific committee Dr Snehal Thakre, treasurer Dr Ajay Lohiya contributed for the success of this CME. The programme was very well attended by ophthalmologists and postgraduate students.