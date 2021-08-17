CMIA celebrates Independence day

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) celebrated the Independence day at ‘Swatantra Sangram Smarak’ Flag post at Kranti Chowk on Sunday.

Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, Special IG police K M Mallikarjun Prassana, municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey, superintendent of police (Rural) Mokshada Patil distributed gifts to the children present at the programme. The police band played patriotic songs on the occasion. CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju, vice president Nitin Gupta, Kamleish Dhoot, treasurer Pritish Chatterjee, Anil Mali, Utsav Machhar, Capt Piyush Sinha along with other members and representatives of industry associations were present.