CMIA Helpdesk to counsel entrepreneurs in distress

Aurangabad, July 27:

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) has noticed that many of the entrepreneurs are passing through bad phase and are drowned into various challenges and unable to sustain their industries amidst Covid-19. Because of these unforeseen circumstances, some of the industries have committed suicide because of depression.

In view of this CMIA has established a ‘CMIA Helpdesk’ for the counselling of such entrepreneurs. Former office bearers and the current office bearers are the members of this help desk, who will guide these entrepreneurs to come out of the threatening situation and will be helpful to elevate their morale, and encourage them to continue running such industries. CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju said the chamber would be guiding such entrepreneurs through the helpdesk as social responsibility. The industries passing through various challenges must contact CMIA Helpdesk on 0240-2324509, 2355090, 2333029 or mobile no 8888889670 or 8668415762 and also make aware all entrepreneurs and industries about this helpdesk, said Jaju.