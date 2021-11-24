CMIA, labour office to host awareness session

Aurangabad, Nov 24: Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) and office of the deputy commissioner of labour will conduct an awareness session on November 25 at 5 pm at CMIA, P-2, Bajaj Bhawan, MIDC Railway Station, to impart information about various online services, the revised labour laws and the present state.

A feedback survey will be conducted (for the year 2020-21) on the online services being provided to the beneficiaries by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade- DPIIT through the Labour Department.

Government of India is seeking feedback from the beneficiaries on the online services being provided by the Department of Labour, Government of Maharashtra on the various laws of the Government of India.

In view of the above, the awareness session will be organized.

Hon. secretary CMIA Satish Lonikar has appealed to all the industries to participate in this awareness session and also depute their Managing Director, Directors, Plant Head, HR Managers, Legal Dept officials, and the other key officials.