CMIA playing huge role in development of the region- CP Dr Gupta

Aurangabad, July 24:

The industrial associations in Aurangabad have helped a lot in the fight against Covid-19 and upgradation of the medical and infrastructure facilities at GMCH. The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) is also playing a huge role in overall growth and development of the region, said commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta. He was speaking at an interaction meeting held at the CMIA office on Saturday.

Speaking further, Dr Gupta said, "The city has made its mark as a historical and industrial city. The police administration is well aware of the issues of the industrial area like law and order, traffic congestion and extortion. The industry must not encourage any type of extortion and immediately inform the police. The companies must install CCTV cameras to trap anti-social elements. He also assured full support and help from the police department to resolve the issues and maintain a healthy atmosphere in the industrial area." Members informed various issues being faced by them related to the traffic congestion, cyber-crime, law and order and workers and requested the police administration to conduct a workshop on cyber crime to create awareness. CMIA vice president Nitin Gupta, secretary Satish Lonikar, Ram Bhogale, Umesh Dashrathi, Giridhar Sanganeria, Pritish Chatterjee, Anil Mali and representatives of various industrial associations were present.

CMIA to install CCTV

CMIA vice president Nitin Gupta said that CMIA will take up the CCTV camera networking with MIDC in the industrial area. He also thanked Dr Gupta for sending a proposal to bring Auric city in the jurisdiction of the commissionerate of police.