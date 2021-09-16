Co-passengers steal jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh from bag

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

Two women co-passengers stole jewellery worth Rs 1,50,955 from a lady passenger’s bag during a bus journey between Oasis Chowk, Waluj and Nevasa Phata on September 13. A case has been registered at the Kranti Chowk police station and now has been transferred to the Waluj MIDC police station.

The complainant lady on Saturday boarded a bus from the Central Bus Stand to go to Nevasa Phata. After some time, she started feeling restless, and hence she got down from the bus for some time.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, two unknown women passengers took away a necklace weighing 16.5 grams, 7 grams tops, 10 tolas silver chain, and two rings weighing 5 grams each, all amounting to Rs 1,50,955 from her bag.