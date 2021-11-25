Collection of self-help groups misappropriated

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

Harsul police have booked an employee of Swasti Micro Finance Company for misappropriating the loan amount collected from the members of women’s self-help groups. The accused has been identified as Nitin Rajendra Borude (27, Mayur Park, Marotinagar, Harsul).

Many self-help groups in Harsul and Jatwada areas had taken loans from the finance company. Borude is a loan recovery employee in the company. He collected the loan amount from the members of the self-help groups between the period February 28 and May 30, 2021. However, he deposited only the first installments in the company and kept the remaining amount of Rs 6,79,797 with him.

When the senior officer of the company Sheshnarayan Sitaram Tayade (34, Kumbhephal, Shendra MIDC area) noticed the embezzlement, he lodged a complaint against Borude in the Harsul police station.