Collector honored at the hands of the governor

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

District collector Sunil Chavan was felicitated along with his wife with 'Vande Mataram Krishi Sanman 2021' award at the hands of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday. The district collector has made many community oriented changes for the farmers of Aurangabad and Ratnagiri districts.

During this time thousands of farmers were given support, direction and confidence through social schemes. The ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan. MLA Ashish Shelar, Prasad Kulkarni, Aniruddha Hazare, progressive farmer Padmashree Rahibai Popere, Vice chancellor of Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth Dr Sanjay Sawant were present.