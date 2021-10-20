Collector reviews work of Jalgaon road

Aurangabad, Oct 20:

District collector Sunil Chavan inspected the road from Cidco Bus Stand to Harsul T-Point in the city on Tuesday. During the inspection, he directed the officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to improve the quality of road works. Chavan instructed the official to fill the potholes on both the sides of the road and do the rolling properly. Rubble should be used in large potholes. He ordered us to complete the work on time. PWD sub-division (South) branch engineer Sheikh Atharuddin and assistant engineer S Anandrao were present.

Dedication of lifeboats

District collector Sunil Chavan dedicated the lifeboats of the district disaster management in a programme held at the district collector office on Wednesday. The authority has 9 boats including an inflow table boat. Aurangabad has 6, Gangapur 2 and Vaijapur 1. Two boats have recently been received from the state disaster management authority. The total number of boats in the district is now 11. The national disaster management authority has recently received 2 inflow table boats. The cost of this boat is Rs 10 lakhs. These boats are powered by Yamaha 35 HP engines. A boat can carry 12 people at a time. Municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey, disaster management officer Ajay Chaudhary, municipal chief fire officer R K Sure were present.