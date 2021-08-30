Colleges asked to ensure that no student deprived of admissions

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

The Academic Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) asked all the undergraduate colleges to ensure that no student is deprived of admissions in the new academic year 2021-22.

The admission process for UG courses has begun recently.

It may be noted that Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant held a meeting of the vice-chancellor of all non-agriculture universities a few weeks ago.

The Higher and Technical Education Department instructed all the universities to ensure that no student is deprived of education traditional courses.

Subsequently, the university issued a letter to all the principals asking them to complete 180 days of teaching in both sessions.

Deputy registrar I R Manza said that it is necessary to have 90 days lecture in one session as per the Government and University Grants Commission directives.