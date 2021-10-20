Colleges buzz back to life after many months

Aurangabad, Oct 20

After a hiatus of 18 months, college campuses in the district are now abuzz with students with the local administration granting permission to resume physical classes from Wednesday.

Around 463 colleges, located in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts, are affiliated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). Of them, 150 are in the district with 90,000 students.

However, the compulsion of being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus deterred many students from attending physical classes on the first day.

Principals of some colleges said physical classes started on Wednesday, but graduate students in the science branch did not come on the first day. They said colleges would see good attendance only after Diwali vacation.

“Hostel facility is yet to be available for students. Once it is made available, the strength of students will increase. The condition of two doses has an effect on the attendance of students. However, students are attending online classes and preparing projects,” they added.