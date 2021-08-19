Companies duped for 83 lakh

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

A Buldhana based company defrauded two companies in Aurangabad for Rs 83.61 lakh. A case has been registered in Vedantnagar police station in this regard.

According to information received by the economic offense wing, the Kisan Agro Industries is jointly owned by former MLA Annasaheb Mane Patil and Sharad Jhumbarlal Gandhi. Similarly, Anand Kotgin is owned by Suresh Gandhi and his son Anup Gandhi. Meanwhile, MCG Spinners company located in Khamgaon, Buldhana purchased cotton yarn worth Rs 1.54 crore. But the company did not pay Rs 74.65 lakh. The director of MCG Spinners gave cheques of Rs 83.61 lakh to both the companies. However, it became clear that the cheque belonged to an inactive bank account. After it became clear that it was a fraud, Kisan Agro's administrative officer Suresh Gandhi lodged a complaint in the Vedantnagar police station. A case has been registered against Narayan Chaganlal Gadodiya, Vijay Ramniwas Gadodiya, Seema Santosh Gadodiya and Meena Rajendra Gadodiya. PI Dadarao Shingare, constable Gokul Wagh, Sunil Pofle ad Nitish Ghodke are investigating the case.