Companies start temporary recruitment as orders rise

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

The industrial sector that was paralyzed by the Covid-19 has now returned to normalcy. With the orders in full swing in this festive season, the industries are facing shortage of manpower. Thus companies have started recruiting in large numbers and boards displaying vacancies have been put up outside the company gates.

Lockdown caused the industries to reduce production and cut down the manpower. After unlock the production increased. But as migrant workers hesitated to return to the workplace, the companies faced tremendous shortage of workers. The company owners had to resort to sending vehicles to get the workers back in the company. Meanwhile, the workers returned after a few months as restrictions eased.

The inflow of orders spiked ahead of the festive season. Hence companies started hiring additional workforce. At present, there are nearly 2,000 to 2,500 jobs for temporary workers in companies in Waluj, Chikalthana, Railway Station and Shendra. The contractors are busy finding temporary workers. But adding to their worries, the contractual workers are asking for increased wages due to rising inflation. This is making it difficult for the industrialists and contractors to complete the orders on time. Lack of additional manpower is also putting tremendous pressure on the permanent workers.

Preference to ITI candidates

The number of orders has increased by 80 per cent as compared to last year. Companies have thus resorted to hiring temporary workers. But unskilled workers require training. Thus we are hiring ITI candidates who know the basics of operating a machine. Besides, companies give increased wages to such workers, said industrialists Ravi Somase.