Company workers eagerly awaiting for bonus ahead festive season

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

With less than a month to go before Diwali, workers in the industrial sector are now looking for a bonus. Various trade unions have proposed to the company managements to get maximum bonus to the workers and negotiations have started on it.

The outbreak of covid last year had hit companies hard during the festive season. But, in the previous year, many companies had given good bonus due to lack of covid. However, some companies had reduced the bonus amount on the grounds of corona. The second wave of corona in March and April this year also hit production in companies. Many workers were sent home. But, after unlock, production started rapidly.

The companies have started getting orders for the festive season. Now that the third wave is less likely, the production and orders are likely to increase on Diwali. Therefore, the working class is expecting a good bonus this year. Big companies in Aurangabad give huge bonus to the workers. This year too, trade unions have given proposals of bonus to the management of various companies. Discussions are underway with the officials. Bonus are expected to be announced by some companies in the coming weeks. Many companies offer bonus on the occasion of Vijayadashami, while some pay it before Diwali. The unions are also trying to get bonus for contractual workers.

8.33 per cent bonus mandatory

Every company is required to pay 8.33 per cent bonus to the workers as per the labor law. This bonus has to be paid within eight months from the end of the financial year. As Diwali is the biggest festival, companies pay this amount to the workers on Diwali. Some companies even offer bonus of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 depending on the profits made. A letter has been issued by the unions to the management of the companies regarding the bonus. Discussions are underway and a decision may be taken in the next few days. It is trying to get a maximum bonus to the workers, said Ajay Bhavalkar, district secretary of the Center of Indian Trade Unions.