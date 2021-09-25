Company worker’s son excels in UPSC exam

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

The son of a private company worker from N-6, Sambhaji Colony, Cidco, Aniket Laxmikant Kulkarni excelled the union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination result announced on Friday and stood on 517th position in the country.

Aniket took his primary education in Om Primary School and secondary in Dharmaveer Sambhaji High School. He completed his 11th and 12th education in SB College and later was selected for IIT, Patna. After completing his B.Tech, he started preparing for the UPSC civil services examination. He could not gain success in the first attempt and then he started preparing for the examination at home. He cleared the Civil Services - 2020 examination and stood at 517th position in the country.

Aniket said that he should get the IPS but he is willing to work in any field. His family members are more happy than him on his success. His father works in a company while his mother is a homemaker. His brother joined a bank recently.

Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, Raju Vaidya, Viru Gadge, Makrand Kulkarni, Anil Jaiswal, Mangesh Bhale and others contratulated him on his success.