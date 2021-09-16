Compassionate basis trainees waiting for joining

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

The trainee candidates on the compassionate basis are waiting for joining in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) since 2019.

The kin of the government employees died while in service are enrolled in the government services on compassionate basis. However, the senior officers seem to be apathetic to implement this scheme. Such candidates are not enrolled in the services for years. After several requests, a decision was taken in 2019 to recruit 37 such candidates as traffic inspector, store keeper, accountant, supervisor and other posts in the MSRTC. However, their training was canceled due to the Covid crisis for six months. Later, their training was held at Bhosari in Pune beginning on October 26, 2020. However, the training was stopped on April 17, 2021 stating the reasons of Covid when only six days of training remained. The candidates met the senior officers and told them to complete their training and assimilate them in the services. The officers told them that even they are not getting the salaries, how can they join them.