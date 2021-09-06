Complainant demands arrest of accused in cheating case

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

A case of cheating in a plot deal against eight persons has been registered at the Satara police station on July 8. However, the accused have not been arrested even after two months. The complainant is wandering the Satara police station, demanding to arrest the accused but in vain. The police advised the complainant to find the accused himself, alleged the complainant farmer Ganesh Dhobale in a press conference here on Monday. However, the PI of the Satara police station Surendra Malale rejected the allegations and told that the investigation in the matter is going on.

Complainant Ganesh Ravan Dhobale (Jambhali, Paithan tehsil) is a farmer, and his land was acquired for the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) project. He had fixed the received amount in a fixed deposit scheme in the bank. He was in search of a plot.

The accused Yogesh Ubhedal, Ashok Shejul, Sachin Jadhav took advantage of this situation and introduced him to Aditya Garpagare and his uncle Mangesh Bhagwat. They showed him a plot at Ajinkyatara in the Kanchanwadi area owned by Annasaheb Eknath Lokhande (39, Takalibhan, Ahmednagar). Dhobale liked the plot, and the deal was done at Rs 25 lakh.

Lokhande took a cheque of Rs 25 lakh from Dhobale, but there was no name on the cheque. Later, the cheque was cleared in the name of Aditya Garpagare. In the sale agreement, Lokhande confirmed that he received the amount and Garpagare and Shejul signed as witnesses. Later, they started ignoring him did not do the registry of the plot.

Dhoble neither received the plot nor the money back even after a year. Hence, he lodged a complaint at the Satara police station on January 9, 2021 and on March 2, but the police did not register the case. Hence, Dhobale approached the commissioner of police and a case was registered on July 8.

Dhobale alleged that after the case was registered, PSI Maroti Dasare told him that a case had been registered and he should not come to the police station again. He also threatened him that the accused are relatives of a PI and he cannot do anything to them. Later, the investigation was transferred from Dasare to PSI Vikram Vadne, but he also treated him in a similar manner. When he met PI Malale, he asked me to find the accused myself. Later, he met the PI of the economic offense branch Dadarao Shingare, and he also advised him to search the accused, Dhabale alleged.