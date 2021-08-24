Complaints to be referred to concerned police station

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

Shiv Sena has registered various complaints against union minister Narayan Rane for making

offensive remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Kranti Chowk, Pundaliknagar and Mukundwadi police stations on Tuesday. The city police decided to record these complaints in the diary of the police station and refer them to the police station within the jurisdiction of the concerned court for further action.

Rane on Monday made an offensive statement against CM Thackeray. The incident caused an uproar throughout the state as Shiv Sena activists held protests and filed complaints demanding arrest of Rane. Sena district chief MLC Ambadas Danve registered a case against Rane in Kranti Chowk police station. Assembly convener (East) Raju Vaidya filed a case in Pundaliknagar police station and a third complaint was registered in Mukundwadi police station. The complaints were registered in the diary, but no separate case was filed. Giving more information, deputy commissioner of police Nikesh Khatmode-Patil said, three complaints were filed against union minister Narayan Rane in three police stations. These complaints were registered in the station diary. The complaints will be forwarded to the concerned police station as complaints cannot be registered in different police stations of the same incident.