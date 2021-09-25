Complete work of Cantonment railway over bridge

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

A delegation of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) on Saturday submitted a memorandum of demand to state public works department minister Ashok Chavan demanding completion of the Cantonment railway over bridge and building an underpass near the A S Club bridge.

The memorandum states that the work of the cantonment railway over-bridge has been moving at snail's pace for the past four years. Thousands of vehicles pass from this narrow bridge causing constant traffic jams throughout the day. Hence the work of the over bridge must be done on priority. An underpass must be constructed under the flyover near A S Club to ease traffic flow. The Solapur-Dhule national highway must be made four lanes to ease the traffic flow. Massia president Narayan Pawar, vice president Anil Patil, Kiran Jagtap and PRO Rahul Mogale were present.