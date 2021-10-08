Comprehensive panchnama of the loss in the district

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

Due to heavy rains, crops, farmland and livestock have been severely damaged. Therefore, help will be given to maximum number of farmers by conducting a comprehensive panchnama of the affected farmers, said guardian minister Subhash Desai on Friday. He also said that caution was needed in the wake of the third wave of corona.

A meeting of the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) was held at the district collector office in the presence of the guardian minister. Desai said the district has suffered an estimated loss of Rs 569 crore. Many water supply schemes are damaged due to heavy rains and need repair immediately. A project managing committee will be appointed for the Ghrishneshwar temple for development. While Rs 51 crore is required for the repair of lakes, but only Rs 20 lakh were provided.

Horticulture minister Sandeepan Bhumare said the provision of new wells to farmers would be pursued. Minister of state Abdul Sattar said, we will provide more assistance to the affected farmers. MLC Ambadas Danve said that Ghrishneshwar development plan should be implemented. MLA Haribhau Bagade said that if the farmers get help early, they will get support for rabi season. MLA Atul Save demanded funding for the city's health center, schools, including the sports complex at Naregaon, and the doctors pending salaries. MLC Satish Chavan demanded all possible help to the farmers.

How was Rs 365 crore spent

District collector Sunil Chavan said that out of Rs 365 crore, Rs 130 crore has been distributed. Rs 109 crore has been provided for corona measures and Rs 43 crore has been sanctioned for development works.

Announcements by the guardian minister

Construction of Ayush hospital, Rs 2.5 crore for Eknath Rangmandir, Rs 1 crore for repair of Bhadkalgate, Six religious places included in 'C' category and construction of two new hospitals.