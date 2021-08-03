Confusion prevails among traders due to lack of clear instructions

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

There was confusion in the market throughout the day as no clear orders were issued by the district administration regarding keeping the shops open till 8 pm or shutting down at 4 pm. Some traders kept the shops open in the evening, while others closed at four in fear of action.

The state government relaxed the restrictions in 25 districts including Aurangabad. As per the orders, it was allowed to keep shops open till 8 pm, but the district administration did not announce any guidelines till Tuesday afternoon. This created confusion among the trading community. Some traders called the officials of the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh, while some called the offices of the newspaper to confirm the time. Rumours also circulated on social media about the orders. This further created panic among the trading community. Meanwhile, citizens also called the traders to know whether the shops were open in the evening. Similar confusion was noticed among petrol pump owners. Many pumps were closed at 4 pm, but few were doing business. However, all this confusion had an effect on the consumers. The market was crowded, but there were no customers in the shops. Markets were partially open in Cidco-Hudco, Jawahar colony, Pundaliknagar, Shivajinagar and Sutgirni, but shops in Aurangpura, Tilak Path, Nirala Bazar, Paithan Gate, Kranti Chowk, Shahgunj, City Chowk and Osmanpura were closed. Due to lack of clear instructions, and fearing fine for violation of rules, traders in Mondha decided to close their shops at 5 pm. Some traders had taken a stand that they will close the shops till the police vehicle arrives.